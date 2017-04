A US court has ruled in favour of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine in a lawsuit filed by EIG Management against Brazilian state oil firm Petrobras.

Keppel Corp, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Sembcorp Marine and Jurong Shipyard had been named as defendants in suit bought by EIG Management against Petrobras over its investments in Sete Brasil, which are embroiled in a huge corruption scandal.

The US District Court of Colombia dismissed the claims against the Singapore companies which had major contracts with Sete Brasil.