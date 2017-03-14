US Federal Maritime Commission sets up regulatory reform taskforce

The US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) is setting up a regulatory reform task force in line with an Executive Order from President Donald Trump.

The agency’s managing director Karen Gregory has been designated to serve as regulatory reform officer and set up a taskforce to “work to identify burdensome, unnecessary, and outdated directives and recommend how they should be remedied”.

"Relief from regulatory requirements that have outlived their usefulness is one of the easiest contributions the Federal Maritime Commission can make to increased efficiencies and creating economic benefits," said FMC acting chairman Michael Khouri.

"The positive response from what the Commission ordered recently in terms of creating more realistic filing requirements for service contract amendments demonstrates the benefits that can be achieved from simply asking ‘is there a better way to do this?’”

The move is in line with an Executive Order signed by President Trump on 24 February directing US federal agencies to create regulatory reform taskforces.