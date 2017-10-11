USS John McCain fatal collision with tanker 'preventable': US Navy

US Navy says the collision between the warship USS John S McCain and the tanker Alnic C that left 10 dead and five injured was “preventable”, and has relieved the ship's two most senior officers from duty.

“While the investigation is ongoing, it is evident the collision was preventable, the commanding officer exercised poor judgement, and the executive officer exercised poor leadership of the ship’s training program,” the USS Seventh Fleet said in statement.

The US warship collided with the product tanker Alnic C in the traffic separation scheme (TSS) of Singapore Strait on 21 August leaving 10 sailors from the USS John McCain dead, and a further five injured. An AIS track of the Alnic C showed it approaching the Singapore Strait westbound, and in lane in the TSS, at the time of the incident.

US Navy said that the commanding officer, Cmdr. Alfredo J. Sanchez, and executive officer, Cmdr. Jessie L. Sanchez had been relieved of duty from the John USS John McCain “due to a loss in confidence".