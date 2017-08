Brazilian miner Vale has sold two VLOCs to China’s Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co (Bocomm).

Vale has sold the two 400,000 dwt valemaxes to Bocomm for $178m.

The mining company which has been moving out of shipowning following its pioneering VLOC project is looking to sell its last two valemaxes.

“Vale is also negotiating the sale of its remaining two VLOCs, which is consistent with its strategy of strengthening its balance sheet and focusing on core assets,” the company said.