  • Home >
  • News >
  • Americas >
  • Vopak to expand storage terminal at Santos port
News:Americas

Vopak to expand storage terminal at Santos port

Vopak to expand storage terminal at Santos port

Tank storage owner and operator Royal Vopak will expand its terminal in Alemoa in Brazil’s port of Santos to facilitate higher shipments of fuels.

Vopak said the expansion will add 16 new tanks with a capacity of 61,000 cu m to Alemoa terminal, lifting the total capacity of the terminal after the expansion to 235,000 cu m.

In addition, five additional truck loading bays will be constructed that are designed to handle up to 130 additional trucks per day.

“The investment is supported by long-term customer contracts. The new capacity will primarily be used for ethanol exports and the imports of fuels like diesel and gasoline,” Vopak stated.

The expansion project is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2019.

Posted 20 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in AmericasPort & LogisticsTankersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top