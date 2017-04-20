Vopak to expand storage terminal at Santos port

Tank storage owner and operator Royal Vopak will expand its terminal in Alemoa in Brazil’s port of Santos to facilitate higher shipments of fuels.

Vopak said the expansion will add 16 new tanks with a capacity of 61,000 cu m to Alemoa terminal, lifting the total capacity of the terminal after the expansion to 235,000 cu m.

In addition, five additional truck loading bays will be constructed that are designed to handle up to 130 additional trucks per day.

“The investment is supported by long-term customer contracts. The new capacity will primarily be used for ethanol exports and the imports of fuels like diesel and gasoline,” Vopak stated.

The expansion project is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2019.