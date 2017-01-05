WFS scores exclusive marine fuel supplier role at Texas terminal

World Fuel Services (WFS) has announced that it will be the exclusive supplier of bunker fuel at the Sunoco Logistics Nederland Terminal in Texas, US starting in March 2017.

The Miami-headquartered fuel logistics provider will supply both 380 cst and marine gas oil at Nederland Terminal. Both fuel grades will be available ex-pipe and can be delivered to receiving ships simultaneously while loading and discharging cargo.

The Nederland terminal provides storage and distribution service for refiners and other large transporters of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The terminalling services operate with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26m barrels of crude oil and 1m barrels of natural gas liquids.