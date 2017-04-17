  • Home >
  Wilsons Sons Brazil to build two tugs for Saam Smit Towage
Wilsons Sons Brazil to build two tugs for Saam Smit Towage

Wilsons Sons Brazil to build two tugs for Saam Smit Towage

Wilson Sons shipyard subsidiary Wilson Sons Estaleiros, in Brazil has inked a contract to construct two azimuth tugboats for Saam Smit Towage do Brasil (Saam Smit).

The newbuildings are due to delivered within 20 months after payment of the first installment of each vessel.

Chile’s Saam, multinational company providing port, towage and logistics services in 15 countries in the Americas, said recently it would invest $135m in 2017 in its port business and the completion of the tugboat fleet renovation process, industry where Saam is the fourth operator globally.

The vessels have a length of 24 m and a beam of 11 m with bollard pull of 70 tonnes. Damen Gorinchem Shipyards, who designed the vessels, have been working with Wilson Sons in Brazil for more than 20 years.

"The signature of this contract reinforces the competitive offering that Wilson Sons has for the execution and delivery of quality of vessels, against a backdrop of the notably difficult moment for the Brazilian naval industry," said Adalberto Souza, director of Wilson Sons Shipyards.

The firm orderbook for the shipyard increased to six tugboats, being four for Saam Smit and another two for Wilson Sons towage.

Posted 17 April 2017

Posted 17 April 2017

Michele Labrut

Americas Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

