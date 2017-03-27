  • Home >
ABB to power and remotely monitor new BW Group LNG vessel

ABB will supply the power and electric propulsion system to a new floating storage and regasification unit for BW Group. 

The new system will also be remotely connected to ABB’s collaborative operations centres, while the equipment on-board will provide data to the shore-side centres allowing ABB and the vessel owner to take a proactive approach to maintenance throughout the lifetime of the vessel.

“The modern power system must be both efficient and connected,” said Juha Koskela, managing director of ABB’s marine and ports business.

“Our hardware will optimise fuel efficiency onboard whilst the collaborative operations centres will monitor the vessel allowing a more informed approach to maintenance.” 

ABB’s power generation and distribution system, along with the electric propulsion system, will work in conjunction with the duel-fuel diesel engine plant to maximise uptime, say the company 

Much of ABB’s scope of supply of generators, switchboards, transformers, main propulsion drives and motors will transmit performance data via sensors. 

This information is automatically monitored from shore at the centres and ABB will work with the customer during routine and urgent maintenance cases.

The 174,000 cubic meter capacity FSRU has been ordered from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. 

The membrane-type vessel is expected to be delivered by DSME’s Okpo yard in 2019.

Posted 27 March 2017

James Henderson

Middle East Correspondent

