  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Adani Bunkering starts physical bunker supply at Hazira, Dahej ports
News:Asia

Adani Bunkering starts physical bunker supply at Hazira, Dahej ports

Adani Bunkering starts physical bunker supply at Hazira, Dahej ports

India’s Adani Bunkering has launched physical bunker supply operations at the ports of Hazira and Dahej in Gujarat state, reports said.

The bunker supplier said bunker fuel grades 380 cst and marine gas oil will be available, Ship & Bunker reported.

Rajesh Mohata, coo for Adani Bunkering, was quoted saying that the new operations would cater to ships calling at Hazira, Dahej and other ports of the Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat state.

“This shows our commitment to our customers’ demands for more bunkering locations in India which in turn will enhance our flexibility to develop sustainable volumes,” he said.

Adani Bunkering has a 15,000-tonne fuel storage facility at Hazira port, further supported by the company’s fleet of road tankers. The bunker supplier will also soon deploy a bunker barge at the port.

Posted 01 February 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Seatrade Awards       

Could this be your year?

The Seatrade Awards are now open for entries. Inspired by the rapidly evolving maritime industry, 2017 features new categories, a simplified entry system and a pioneering focus towards the future of your industry.

Entries close Friday 10 March 2017 – find out more about entering today.
ENTER NOW
Published in AsiaPort & LogisticsShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top