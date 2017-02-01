Adani Bunkering starts physical bunker supply at Hazira, Dahej ports

India’s Adani Bunkering has launched physical bunker supply operations at the ports of Hazira and Dahej in Gujarat state, reports said.

The bunker supplier said bunker fuel grades 380 cst and marine gas oil will be available, Ship & Bunker reported.

Rajesh Mohata, coo for Adani Bunkering, was quoted saying that the new operations would cater to ships calling at Hazira, Dahej and other ports of the Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat state.

“This shows our commitment to our customers’ demands for more bunkering locations in India which in turn will enhance our flexibility to develop sustainable volumes,” he said.

Adani Bunkering has a 15,000-tonne fuel storage facility at Hazira port, further supported by the company’s fleet of road tankers. The bunker supplier will also soon deploy a bunker barge at the port.