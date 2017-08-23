AIS trace of tanker in US warship collision in Singapore Strait

An AIS track of the tanker involved in the collision with the US warship USS John S. McCain shows it taking the expected course to enter the Singapore Strait.

An animation of the AIS track posted by Vessel Finder, which can be viewed below, shows the product tanker Alnic MC approaching and entering the westbound lane of the traffic separation scheme in the Singapore Strait.

The tanker makes a sudden to port at what would appear to be the point of collision with the US destroyer. The AIS traces of military vessels such as the USS John. S McCain are not publicly available.

Ten sailors from the US warship were missing following the collision. US Navy said the remains of some of the missing were found on Tuesday by divers working on recovery on the USS John S. McCain.

Meanwhile reports said the US Navy was set to relieve 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin of duty.