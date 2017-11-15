  • Home >
ALMC to highlight Belt and Road Initiative, e-commerce and smart logistics.

This year’s Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference (ALMC) in Hong Kong will focus on three areas – the Belt and Road Initiative, e-commerce and smart logistics.

The conference held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 23 – 24 November will feature around 70 leading speakers from the shipping and logistics sectors, with some 2,000 from 20 countries expected to attend.

Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, Minister of Transport, Thailand, will deliver a keynote speech at the opening session.

“As the Belt and Road Initiative is turned from vision to action, and the rapid development of logistic technology is speeding up changes in the global supply chain, there is huge demand for logistics and efficient ocean shipment services in Asia,” said Stephen Liang, assistant executive director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

“As the largest event of its kind in Asia, the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference strives to provide the ideal platform for the industry to learn about the latest development and explore business opportunities.”

There is also an exhibition which will feature over 120 exhibitors showcasing supply chain management, logistics, maritime and related services, including the E-Commerce Support and Tech Applications zone.

ALMC is a flagship event of Hong Kong Maritime Week and jointly organised by HKTDC) and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Posted 15 November 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

