Anglo-Eastern opens crewing office in Shanghai

Anglo-Eastern Shipmanagement has opened a joint venture new manning office in Shanghai to meet a growing demand for Chinese seafarers.

The office is in partnership with Shanghai Sinoship Seafarer Management, one of the five largest crewing companies in China. The company will provide seafarers across a wide variety of vessel types.

“There is growing demand for Chinese seafarers from shipowners and this partnership will support our goal of building a pool of well-trained local crew,” said Peter Cremers, executive chairman of Anglo-Eastern Univan Group, speaking at the opening ceremony.

“Together we are aiming to build the leading seafarer management company in China,” said managing director of Sinoship Zhang Chuodi.