  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Anglo-Eastern opens crewing office in Shanghai
News:Asia

Anglo-Eastern opens crewing office in Shanghai

Anglo-Eastern opens crewing office in Shanghai

Anglo-Eastern Shipmanagement has opened a joint venture new manning office in Shanghai to meet a growing demand for Chinese seafarers.

The office is in partnership with Shanghai Sinoship Seafarer Management, one of the five largest crewing companies in China. The company will provide seafarers across a wide variety of vessel types.

“There is growing demand for Chinese seafarers from shipowners and this partnership will support our goal of building a pool of well-trained local crew,” said Peter Cremers, executive chairman of Anglo-Eastern Univan Group, speaking at the opening ceremony.

“Together we are aiming to build the leading seafarer management company in China,” said managing director of Sinoship Zhang Chuodi.

Posted 05 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in AsiaShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top