  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Anglo-Eastern, Optimarin, Saga join hands for Manila-based BWT training facility
News:Asia

Anglo-Eastern, Optimarin, Saga join hands for Manila-based BWT training facility

Anglo-Eastern, Optimarin, Saga join hands for Manila-based BWT training facility

Anglo-Eastern Ship Management has built and opened a new ballast water treatment (BWT) training facility in Manila, the Philippines and partnered with Optimarin and Saga Shipholding on the trainings.

The BWT training resource facility for crews came in the wake of the ratification of the IMO Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention, with the regulation set to enter into force in September this year.

The facility, which opened this month, features a fully functional Optimarin Ballast System (OBS), with a special pump house, piping, and practical and classroom-based learning environments.

Open hatch shipowner Saga, which has installed Optimarin Ballast Systems throughout its entire fleet of 32 advanced vessels, provided logistics support for the project.

“Now that the BWM convention has finally come into force, every applicable vessel in the world fleet requires a compliant BWT system,” commented Tore Andersen, ceo of BWT manufacturer Optimarin.

“With this in mind, we think the move by Anglo-Eastern to create this dedicated facility, in one of the world’s recognised centres for maritime talent, is exactly what shipowners and operators are crying out for,” Andersen added.

The Manila facility becomes the second Anglo-Eastern Ship Management school to house an OBS, after a sister unit was installed, also in collaboration with Saga, in the firm’s Mumbai centre in 2015.

Posted 24 March 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in AsiaRegulationShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top