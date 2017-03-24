Anglo-Eastern, Optimarin, Saga join hands for Manila-based BWT training facility

Anglo-Eastern Ship Management has built and opened a new ballast water treatment (BWT) training facility in Manila, the Philippines and partnered with Optimarin and Saga Shipholding on the trainings.

The BWT training resource facility for crews came in the wake of the ratification of the IMO Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention, with the regulation set to enter into force in September this year.

The facility, which opened this month, features a fully functional Optimarin Ballast System (OBS), with a special pump house, piping, and practical and classroom-based learning environments.

Open hatch shipowner Saga, which has installed Optimarin Ballast Systems throughout its entire fleet of 32 advanced vessels, provided logistics support for the project.

“Now that the BWM convention has finally come into force, every applicable vessel in the world fleet requires a compliant BWT system,” commented Tore Andersen, ceo of BWT manufacturer Optimarin.

“With this in mind, we think the move by Anglo-Eastern to create this dedicated facility, in one of the world’s recognised centres for maritime talent, is exactly what shipowners and operators are crying out for,” Andersen added.

The Manila facility becomes the second Anglo-Eastern Ship Management school to house an OBS, after a sister unit was installed, also in collaboration with Saga, in the firm’s Mumbai centre in 2015.