APL puts more tweaks in intra-Asia routes

Holding true to its intent of becoming more involved in the intra-Asia trade, APL has announced a slew of route changes and new services.

Five Asia-India Subcontinent services will be enhanced, giving a faster turnaround and transit time, APL said.

The Asia Subcontinent Express (AS1) service is being revamped into two services - AS1 and Asia Subcontinent Express 3 (AS3). This will shorten the current 49-day round trip of the AS1 service to 42 days while the AS3 service will cover its loop in 35 days.

The services have been redesigned with the following port rotations:

Asia Subcontinent Express (AS1): Qingdao - Shanghai - Ningbo - Shekou (CCT) - Singapore - Port Klang - Mundra - Karachi (SAPT) - Port Qasim - Singapore - Qingdao

Asia Subcontinent Express 3 (AS3): Shanghai – Ningbo – Xiamen – Singapore - Karachi (KICT) - Shanghai

Asia Subcontinent Express 5 (AS5): Shanghai – Ningbo - Shekou (SCT) – Singapore - Karachi (KICT) - Mundra - Port Klang – Singapore - Hong Kong - Singapore

Meanwhile dedicated China and North Asia to subcontinent services will also see enhancements.

China India Express (CIX): Shanghai- Xiamen - Hong Kong - Shekou (CCT) - Nansha - Singapore - Colombo - Nhava Sheva - Pipavav - Colombo - Port Klang – Singapore - Hong Kong - Shanghai

North Asia Subcontinent Express (CI3): Xingang - Dalian - Qingdao – Pusan - Kwangyang - Ningbo - Singapore - Tanjong Pelepas - Colombo - Nhava Sheva - Pipavav - Singapore - Xingang

In an earlier interview with Seatrade Maritime News, APL ceo Nicolas Sartini had alluded to the fact that the line was seeing good numbers in Pakistan in particular and would be "more involved" in the intra-Asia trade in future.

APL also announced the launch of three new weekly services to boost coverage between South China and the Philippines.

The China-Philippines Loop 1 (CP1), China-Philippines Loop 2 (CP2) and China-Philippines Loop 3 (CP3) services will provide best-in-class transit time of two days.

Manila-bound boxes from Shekou will have transit times of only two days to Manila (North) on the CP1 service and to Manila (South) via the CP2 service.

Offering an alternative shipment cut-off time in the same week, the CP3 service will offer competitive transit times of four days and five days from Yantian to Manila (South) and Manila (North) respectively. Port rotation is as follows: Yantian, Nansha, Shekou, Hong Kong, Manila (South) and Manila (North).