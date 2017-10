Hong Kong Shipowners Association (HKSOA) former md Arthur Bowring has been awarded the Medal of Honour “for his dedicated public and community service, particularly his contribution to promoting the development of Hong Kong’s maritime industry”.

Bowring, who still currently serves as a senior consultant to HKSOA, received the award from Hong Kong SAR ce Carrie Lam on Oct 21.

He served as md from 1997 before retiring last year. Bowring has won numerous other awards, including the Seatrade Maritime Asia “Contribution to the Development of the Hong Kong Maritime Cluster” award in 2015.