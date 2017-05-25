  • Home >
Asian shipowners stress MLC and STCW work and rest hours compliance

Asian shipowners have flagged concerns over practical onboard compliance with the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006 and the STCW Code.

Following its agm in Taipei the Asian Shipowners’ Association (ASA) said that one area of concern is practical on board compliance with the work and rest hour provisions of MLC 2006 and STCW.

“The ASA is given to understand that some ships may not be maintaining correct records of work/rest hours, and urges all members to ensure that records are maintained correctly,” the association said.

“In addition, the ASA requests its members to support the master if instances are reported when the requirements are difficult to comply with.”

Chairman of the ASA Seafarers Committee, Fu Xiangyang, also highlighted the issue of fatigue and that compliance with the STCW and MLC 2006 were an important step in this regard.

In an apparent reference the growth in onboard internet and the use of social media by seafarers in their free time, ASA added: “It is also important to impress on seafarers that rest is essential, and that other distractions should be kept to a minimum during rest periods so as to combat fatigue.”

Posted 25 May 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

