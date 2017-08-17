ATI rises on good international volumes at terminals

Philippines port operator Asian Terminals Inc (ATI) is well on track to matching its record breaking throughput of over 1m teu at its main Manila South Harbour terminal last year, with volumes for the first six months already reaching 550,00 teu, the company said in a stock market announcement.

Robust international volumes drove throughput at both its main terminal in Manila as well as at ATI's Batangas Container Terminal where first half volumes reached 93,000 teu more than half the full-year throughput of 160,000 teu for the whole of 2016.



ATI noted that BCT is making inroads into its designated market in the Calabarzon segment (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) by helping to boost trade and offer competitive market connectivity to major shippers and effectively decongest Manila’s roads. As a result of the healthy rise in throughput, net profit rose 17% to PHP1.2bn ($23.4m) on the back of a 15% rise in revenue to PHP5.1bn.

saw net earnings rise 17 percent in the first semester from a year ago due to higher revenue.Meanwhile ATI executive vp Andrew Hoad emphasised that the ports in Manila and Batangas are prepared for the peak season despite the rise in volumes in the first half.

“Our international container ports in Manila and Batangas are performing at optimum production and utilisation levels heading into the ‘ber’ months, the peak season for shipments,” he was quoted as saying in local media.

“We have capacity for future volume growth,” he said.

Quay crane productivity at BCT reached 31 gross moves per crane per hour (GMPH), while yard utilisation was below 50% as of end-July.

At the busier Manila South Harbor productivity reached 30 GMPH, while yard utilisation remained at 70% for the same period.