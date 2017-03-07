ATI's Batangas terminal saw record volumes in 2016

ATI said BCT handled 160,000 teu in 2016, the highest throughput throughput for international containers reached since the facility started commercial operations in 2010.

Last year’s international container throughput was 23% higher than the previous record of 130,000 teu achieved by BCT in 2015.

Despite the double-digit growth in volume, BCT operated at top efficiency levels with production over the whole year averaging 29 GMPH (gross moves per crane per hour), ATI said.

During the fourth quarter peak season, BCT picked up its handling pace to manage 31 GMPH, matching top shipping hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

Yard utilization however remained low, at an average of 37% reflecting the greater reality of BCT's severe underutilisation problem despite its claims of being able to help alleviate terminal congestion in the Manila container port.

It is estimated that international volumes moved through BCT led to a reduction of over 80,000 truck trips along Metro Manila’s roads, as more shippers chose to use Batangas instead of Manila.

BCT is located near major industrial hubs in the Calabarzon (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon) area. It currently has six weekly calls from major shipping lines.

ATI plans to double BCT’s capacity to over 600,000 teu. By next year, the terminal will have an extended quay measuring 600 m and equipment fleet of four quay cranes and eight rubber-tired gantry cranes, from its current fleet of two and four, respectively.