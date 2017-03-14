ATI sees 2016 profit up 8% on record volumes

Smaller Philippines terminal operator Asian Terminals (ATI) said net profit rose 8% to PHP1.91bn ($38.0m) last year, up from PHP1.77bn in 2015, driven by record volumes at its ports.

Manila South Harbor (MSH) handled 19% more international containers last year, as it broke through the 1m teu mark for the first time in 30 years, local reports said.

ATI added that after accounting for the impact of foreign exchange on the returns, ATI’s net profit would have been PHP2.1bn a 13% rise over the previous corresponding period.

The higher volumes led to higher revenues, which climbed 13.5% to PHP9.25bn on the back of robust international container cargoes at MSH and Batangas Container Terminal (BCT), as well roll-on/roll-off cargoes at the Batangas Port.

International box cargo revenue from MSH went up 18.2%, while turnover at Batangas Port, which handles mainly auto exports, expanded 16%. ATI said Batangas Port handled over 200,000 completely-built units last year, over 42% up from previously and its highest ever annual vehicle throughput.

International container throughput handled by BCT rose 18% to nearly 160,000 teu.