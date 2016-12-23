  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Berlian Laju revenue plunges to $14m for first nine months
News:Asia

Berlian Laju revenue plunges to $14m for first nine months

Berlian Laju revenue plunges to $14m for first nine months

Indonesian oil and gas shipping firm Berlian Laju Tanker (BLT) said its cost-efficiency efforts had helped to cushion the company from further drops in financial performance in the third quarter, local reports said.

The company managed to reduce administration costs to $1.28m in the third quarter from $2.89m in the previous corresponding period, director Anthony Budiawan said.

“We have been able to reduce administration costs – including vessel crew salaries - only to $1.28m. We have also closed down some of our subsidiaries overseas,” he said, adding that the firm had slashed the number of its subsidiaries from 100 to 25 over the past years.  

Berlian Laju Tanker completed its corporate restructuring last year, leaving only two chemical tankers and three gas tankers in possession. In the third quarter of this year, the company managed to add three more tankers to its fleet.

For the first nine months of the year, BLT saw revenue plunge to $14m from $207m previously.

BLT would also continue to rely more on time-charters, director Romanus Tri Wibowo said. “If we charter the vessels, we could make a daily profit and we also would not need to be concerned about bunker costs because it would become the renter’s responsibility,” Romanus said.

© Copyright 2016 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Posted 23 December 2016
Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

Untitled-1.png

Our December issue turns the spotlight on Smart Shipping, Ballast Water Management and the Hanjin Shipping collapse - all are hot topics that will continue to provide a great deal of commentary throughout 2017.

Our regional reports contain a special focus on China and Hong Kong, coinciding with the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference event taking place as part of Hong Kong Maritime Week.

Click here to download a FREE December sample copy

Published in AsiaFinance & InsuranceTankersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top