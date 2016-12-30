  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Big three Korean shipbuilders will not merge: FSC
News:Asia

Big three Korean shipbuilders will not merge: FSC

Big three Korean shipbuilders will not merge: FSC

The big three South Korean shipbuilders, which are all going through a restructuring, are not in a position to merge, according to reports citing Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC).

At a recent briefing to reporters, FSC chairman Yim Jong-yong shrugged off the merger of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

“Those big three companies are all under restructuring and a potential big deal will harm all of them,” Yim was quoted saying. “A pre-condition for a big deal is all of those companies undergo restructuring thoroughly and stand on their own. However, they are not in such a condition.”

He added that having three separate big shipbuilders would allow South Korea to maintain its status as a global shipbuilding powerhouse.

Yim mentioned in particular that the embattled DSME needs to be kept afloat and not allow the yard to go bankrupt. The FSC has projected a global shipbuilding industry recovery to happen in 2018, and the yards have to hang on until the upturn.

In September, Clarksons Research reported that it expects the number of new ship orders worldwide to improve from 586 in 2016 to 1,322 in 2018. The IMO has also decided to enforce stricter environmental regulations of a 0.5% fuel sulphur content cap by 2020, which will spur shipowners to replace old vessels.

“By 2020, tougher environmental regulations will take effect. Given two or three years required for building a ship, orders will start increasing in the second half of 2017,” Yim said.

© Copyright 2016 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Posted 30 December 2016
Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Untitled-1.png

Our December issue turns the spotlight on Smart Shipping, Ballast Water Management and the Hanjin Shipping collapse - all are hot topics that will continue to provide a great deal of commentary throughout 2017.

Our regional reports contain a special focus on China and Hong Kong, coinciding with the Asian Logistics and Maritime Conference event taking place as part of Hong Kong Maritime Week.

Click here to download a FREE December sample copy

Published in AsiaShipbuilding & ShipyardsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top