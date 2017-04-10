Bintulu Port picks up key oil companies for support base business

Bintulu Port Holdings is developing as a offshore supply base, having secured contracts from major oil and gas (O&G) companies.

Local reports cited its chairman Ali Hamsa as saying that through its Bintulu Port Sdn Bhd unit the ports group, which is seeking to expand its port business to provide base support services for the O&G industry, had won five-year contracts from Petronas Carigali and Petronas Floating LNG respectively as well as a three-year contract from Murphy Oil Sarawak.

The services cover the provision of storage areas, including both warehouse and open space, material handling equipment, cargo handling equipment, passenger handling, pilotage as well as container-carrying units.

Ali said Petronas, a Bintulu Port anchor customer, had commenced operations of its new LNG train (Train 9) last June and had been slated to start commercial shipments by last month.

Train 9 adds 3.6mtpa to the existing 25.7mtpa production capacity, bringing total production to 29.3mtpa.

For 2016, Bintulu Port recorded a 14% growth in container throughput to 277,711 teu from 243,699 teu previously.

In addition to the O&G sector, Ali said Bintulu Port would work to capitalise on the timely opportunities in other key growth sectors, like the palm oil industry as well as the bulk and cargo generated from Samalaju Industial Park, which has alumimium, ferroalloy and manganese smelters.

The new deepsea port currently operates interim facilities that can take 8,000 dwt vessels. When Phase 1 is fully operational, the port is expected to be able to handle vessels up to 50,000 dwt.