BLOK-Container in trial with Singamas unit for empty container transport project

BLOK-Container Systems, a UK-based company which has devised a system for handling containers, is working with leading container manufacturer Singamas Holdings on a project to transport empty containers more efficiently.

Singamas' offshore containers manufacturing unit, Qidong Singamas Offshore Equipment (QSOE) will use the company's BLOK-Container System to transport containers, which it claims can speed up loading and unloading empty containers by up to 400%.

The initial project, which will commence in the early part of the third quarter, will see QSOE assemble BLOKs of containers at Qidong Terminal alongside its manufacturing facility for transport via barges to the Port of Taicang using all the elements of the system, including the BLOK-Spreader, BLOK-Trailer, BLOK-Locks and SATS.

Using the system, containers are formed into blocks (BLOKs) ahead of transportation. BLOK-Locks and SATs are used to pre-lash the containers together in one secure BLOK of four containers ready for shipping.

A key component of the system, a special self-jigging trailer called a BLOK-Trailer, is also being manufactured by QSOE.

The trailers will enable the BLOKs to be assembled two containers high ‘off quay’ by teams of stevedores, then towed to the quayside by just one tractor ready for lifting onto barges in BLOKs of four.

BLOK-Container Systems is looking at increasing the BLOKs to take six containers, which will boost efficiency gains even further.

The company says its system works equally well with 20ft, 40ft and 45ft containers using a longer version of the trailer, and also has applications for laden containers with the use of tandem lift spreaders.

"This will be a great opportunity to implement all aspects of the system prior to working with other port terminals and shipping lines and in the near future," said director of sales and marketing Selwyn Rowley.

BLOK-Container Systems is developing new and efficient ways to handle containers at the quayside, especially empty containers.