Boskalis and Jan de Nul bag $266m Mumbai dredging contract

Royal Boskalis Westminster (Boskalis) in joint venture with Jan De Nul has inked a contract with port operator Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust for the deepening and widening of the access channel towards Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai, India.

The contract is valued at $266.2m with the two companies splitting the revenues 50 – 50.

The works are scheduled to commence in the coming weeks and will be completed within two years Boskalis said.

The areas to be dredged include the 35.5 km long access channel and various turning basins and anchorage areas. In total more than 40m cu m of sand, silt, clay and rock will be removed. For this project a jumbo trailing suction hopper dredger will be deployed in combination with a jumbo cutter suction dredger and a large backhoe.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port is the largest container handling port in the country. Upon completion of the project the port will be able to accommodate larger container vessels.