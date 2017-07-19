BSM managing two of the world's largest containerships for Mitsui OSK LInes

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has taken over management of one the world’s largest containerships belonging to Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

The 20,146 teu newbuilding MOL Tribute built by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) was taken over by BSM Hong Kong on 10 July.

BSM said it marked the company become part of a “very select” group of operators managing in the world’s largest containerships.

BSM will also take on the management of sister ship MOL Tradition at the end of August.

“This significant decision demonstrates the trust that owners are placing in BSM’s capabilities to manage their new flagship containerships,” the ship manager said.