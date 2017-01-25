Bumi Armada FSU achieves first gas in Malta

Bumi Armada's LNG FSU, Armada LNG Mediterrana, has achieved its first LNG in Malta, marking the start of a successful foray into the market, it said in an announcement.

“This project represents the company’s maiden floating LNG project and heralds the start of a partnership between ElectroGas Malta Limited (EGM) and Bumi Armada in delivering energy resource that leads to a lower carbon future, cleaner air in metropolitan areas, and a prosperous economic future for the people of Malta,” Bumi Armada said.

The partnership began with a 18-year and 2-months charter of the FSU with EGM. The contract, which was signed in 2015, has an expected aggregated value of approximately $300m.

Bumi Armada ed and ceo Leon Harland said when discussions on the Malta LNG project began, many in the industry believed that Malta’s gas demand was not substantial enough for the project to be economically viable.

“Together with EGM, we have proved that the project can make economic sense and be competitive. Bumi Armada is well placed to leverage on its expertise in floating production systems to bring competitive solutions to its clients,” he added.

The FSU installed in Malta will receive, store and dispatch LNG which will serve the 400MW base load Delimara power station. It involved the conversion of a first-generation Moss LNG carrier of 125,000 cu m storage capacity into a FSU.