Bumi Armada picks up $134m supplemental contract from Lukoil

Bumi Armada has won an additional $134m contract from Lukoil for work in the Caspian Sea.

The Malaysian oil and gas service provider said in a stock market announcement that its Bumi Armada Caspian unit has signed a supplementary agreement with Lukoil for additional Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) work.

The additional scope of work will involve Bumi Armada’s Subsea Construction assets lay subsea pipelines and undertake post trenching and back-filling works on sections of the Filanovsky field in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea. The works are expected to be completed in the second half of 2018.

"Bumi Armada has been working with Lukoil in the Caspian since 2012 and this supplemental agreement highlights the continuing strong working relationship with our client, and our proven track record to deliver high quality Subsea Construction services in the Caspian Sea," said Bumi Armada executive director and ceo Leon Harland.

The Bumi Armada team will use both the Armada Installer and Armada Constructor vessels and the project preparation activities have already been initiated, he added.