Sarawak's oldest yard, Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corp, fresh from major Petronas contracts, is building on the momentum and has tripled its fabrication capacity for oil and gas offshore modules with the development of a second fabrication yard.

Local reports cited chairman Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg as saying that Brooke Dockyard’s fabrication capacity had been raised to 25,000 tonnes per year from 8,500 tonnes per year with the commissioning of the 24.4 ha Demak yard.

“We have invested some MYR79m ($18.5m) in the phase 1 development of the Demak yard," said Abang Karim.

He said Brooke Dockyard had invested in the second fabrication yard as its 8 ha Sejingkat yard had fully utilised its annual fabrication capacity of 8,500 tonnes.