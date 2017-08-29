Buoyant lines, advance orders help Singamas back to H1 profit

A combination of an improving liner market and local market conditions helped boost container manufacturer Singamas Container Holdings' first half results and it returned to a profit of $16.6m as it forecasted earlier.

The disruption to production caused by the switch to water-based paints in all plants in China caused the expected spike in both production and revenue as well as average selling price (ASP).

Container manufacturing revenue rose to $576.6m while production volume jumped to 310,070 teu from 223,982 teu in the previous corresponding period as advanced orders came in from companies seeking to avoid shortages as factories shut down to convert to the new paint systems, Singamas said.

The ASP also spiked 35% to $1,902 due to higher demand and the rise in price of corten steel Singamas said.

"We are glad to achieve a strong return to profitable growth in the fist half of 2017, supported by the increasing demand and ASP of dry freight containers," said chairman SS Teo.

Singamas added that the recovery in fortunes of the liner business and the improvement in the global economy also helped to encourage more orders.

Looking ahead, Teo saw more stability in the liner shipping market. This in turn was positive for the container manufacturers as they would be more willing to allocate capital for the replacement of old containers as well as acquire new ones to meet anticipated demand.

As a result, Singamas sees the ASP and margins for standard dry freight containers remaining firm, with a low inventory level of new containers as well as the bulk of the container fleet reaching around the 10-year mark when they are traditionally retired during this year or so.