South Korea’s Busan Port Authority (BPA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Oil Supply Shipowner’s Association (KOSSA) on the prevention of marine pollution.

The MOU aims to prevent environmentally damaging marine accidents by establishing close relationships between the two parties and maintaining effective communication, according to BPA.

The MOU will also see BPA and KOSSA engage in various measures on enhancing safety management of oil tankers.

“We will endeavor to make Busan port safe by reinforcing facilities and working closely with related organizations,” said Woo Ye-jong, president of BPA.