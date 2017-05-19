  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Busan Port Authority plans to build new integrated data centre
News:Asia

Busan Port Authority plans to build new integrated data centre

Busan Port Authority plans to build new integrated data centre

South Korea’s Busan Port Authority (BPA) is planning to build an integrated data centre aimed at making the port become more competitive with the use of logistics data analysis, reports said.

The proposed new integrated data centre is planned to be able to systematically accumulate and analyse information while study latest trends among shipping companies, thereby generating container traffic information and identifying areas to raise productivity, the local media cited BPA as announcing.

BPA is expected to commence construction of the data centre later this year, with the first phase of development due for completion by August, and the last two phases scheduled to be competed by 2019.

The first phase of work will allow Busan port officials to identify any change or shift in exports and imports in the shipping market, while keeping an eye on the quantity of goods transported in South Korea.

The data gathered will also benefit shipping companies and terminal operators, as it is difficult for them to gather comprehensive information about the port and shipping traffic independently.

One useful data to know, for instance, is that by finding out the times during which trailers are most occupied and the length of time spent moving goods at terminals at Busan port, the data will help shipping companies reduce waiting times, which will lead to higher productivity.

Posted 19 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

Have your say | Who is your winner this year?

It's official. The Corporate Social Responsibility entrants are in. Therefore, we are excited to now invite you to help us judge this category and select your 2017 winner. 

Recognising an outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility policy or initiative delivered over the last year, we are delighted to announce the companies in the running for this highly competitive category as:

   - Aires Group of Companies
   - ASPIDA
   - MINOAN LINES S.A.
   - Naftiliaki Greek Shipping Review
   - Pacific Basin
   - Port of Gdansk Authority SA
   - Porto Cruise Terminal
   - Synergy Group
   - Tristar Transport LLC
   - Woqod Marine Services

This is your chance to play a part in the Seatrade Awards 2017. All you need to do is view each entry and pick your winner. Voting closes 2 June 2017 - don't miss out on having your say.

Choose your winner
Published in AsiaContainersPort & LogisticsShip OperationsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top