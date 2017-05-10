  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Cabotage law between east and west Malaysia to be scrapped
News:Asia

Cabotage law between east and west Malaysia to be scrapped

Cabotage law between east and west Malaysia to be scrapped

Malaysia is abolishing its 30-year old cabotage law between the east and west of the country from 1 June.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced earlier this week that it would be exempting the states of Sabah and Sarawak in East Malaysia as well Labuan from the cabotage law.

The cabotage law was started in the 1980's as way of promoting Port Klang in west Malaysia as a national load centre, however, it has been blamed for high shipping costs between east and west Malaysia. Najib said the changes to the cabotage law were made after calls from the leaders of both Sabah and Sarawak.

Analyst Alphaliner commented: “The move will affect Malaysian flagged container carriers operating on the cabotage routes including MTT Shipping, Shin Yang Shipping, Harbour Link Lines, PDZ Lines and Chong Fui Shipping.”

Posted 10 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

FREE WHITEPAPER: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers

The next wave of seafarers are already being shaped by advances in technology.
With developments in ship autonomy requiring different skill sets, a whole new approach to ship operation and management is needed.

However, with a life at sea holding little appeal for the next generation, is the offshore and workboat sector now in danger of a shortage of motivated and enthusiastic seagoing personnel?

The latest Seatrade Maritime News whitepaper provides you with a comprehensive overview of this growing challenge and examines how a lack of experienced seafarers could reach a critical point in the future.

Download: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers here.

Adestra header image SOMWME WP 2

Published in AsiaContainersRegulationNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top