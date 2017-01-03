  • Home >
  Cargo ship grounds at Hong Kong port
Cargo ship grounds at Hong Kong port

Cargo ship grounds at Hong Kong port

The 8,500 dwt general cargo vessel Jing Feng 7 grounded off Ma Wan, just west of the main Kwai Tsing container terminal complex in the Port of Hong Kong at about 7.30am this morning.

Local reports initially said the 2012-built Hong Kong-flagged vessel, which was enroute to Shekou from Pohang in Korea, had suffered from engine failure and drifted onto the shore of Pak Wan on the island, also known as Park Island.

No injuries were sustained and the Marine Department (Mardep) was informed of the incident. A Mardep statement said the grounding occurred due to a steering gear failure. There was no water ingress and no oil spill risk, it added.

The vessel was successfully towed away from the shore and is now at anchor some distance away in the channel, Marine Traffic data showed. There was no danger to traffic and the department is following up on the incident, Mardep added.

Posted 03 January 2017
Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

