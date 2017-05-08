CC Liu founder of Parakou Shipping dies

The Hong Kong Shipowners Association (HKSOA) said that Liu, who was also the Honourary Consul to Norway, had passed away at the weekend.

“CC was a great supporter of the Association and Hong Kong Maritime. He served as a member of our Executive Committee from 2001 to 2005 and was Chairman of our China Sub-committee from 2005 to 2011,” HKSOA said.

Liu founded Parakou in 1985 and was a qualified as a ship engineer and Chief Engineer prior to setting up his own enterprise. Over the years, Parakou has developed into a multinational company with regional branches in several cities including Singapore, Beijing, Qingdao, Shanghai and Manila.