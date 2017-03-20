Change at the helm of Keppel O&M

There is a change at the helm of Keppel Offshore and Marine (Keppel O&M) as Keppel FELs md Chris Ong is brought as acting ceo to replace Chow Yew Yuen, who is retiring from the group at the end of the month.

Chow, 62, retires from Keppel after 36 years having previously served as president of Keppel AmFELS and Keppel O&M USA among other senior positions.

Ong, 42, joined Keppel FELS in 1999 and was appointed md in July last year. He will remain as md of the offshore yard group in addition the role of acting ceo of Keppel O&M.

“Chris is part of the talent pool which we have been nurturing for leadership succession at Keppel O&M. He has been with the Keppel Group for 17 years, and has contributed significantly to building Keppel FELS into the global leader in the offshore business that it is today,” said Loh Chin Hua, ceo of Keppel Corp and chairman of Keppel O&M.

“On behalf of the board of Keppel O&M, I welcome Chris in his new role. I am confident that he will provide effective leadership to Keppel O&M in the next stage of the company’s development.”

No comment was made on Chow’s 36-year career at Keppel.