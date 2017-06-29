China launches Unmanned Cargo Ship Development Alliance

A new establishment named Unmanned Cargo Ship Development Alliance was unveiled in Shanghai, China on Wednesday, setting the stage for the future launch of China’s first unmanned cargo vessel.

The new alliance is led by HNA Technology Group, with members including China Classification Society (CCS), ABS, DNV GL, Wartsila, Rolls-Royce, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, 708 research institute of CSSC, and 711 research institute of CSIC.

The members of the alliance will collaborate on establishing technology and regulatory standards, assessment of environmental impacts, and the eventual commercialisation of unmanned vessels.

At the launch event of the alliance, it was mentioned that over the typical 25 years of a ship’s operational lifespan, the use of an unmanned vessel over the same number of years is forecast to save 29% of operating costs.

Li Weijian, vice president of HNA Technology Group and chairman of Unmanned Cargo Ship Development Alliance, was repoerted saying: “Under the guidance of the Chinese government, the alliance will embrace an open and cooperative attitude in welcoming related industry players to actively participating in helping to build an ecosystem of unmanned seaborne transportation.”