  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • China Merchant Port 2016 profits up 14% to $707m
News:Asia

China Merchant Port 2016 profits up 14% to $707m

China Merchant Port 2016 profits up 14% to $707m

China Merchants Port Holdings saw 2016 net profit rise 14% to HKD5.49bn ($706.5m) on gains in both container and bulk terminal volumes.

Revenue from the group’s core ports operation rose 14% to HKD24.51bn and generated a pre-tax profit of HKD11.54bn, up 9% year-on-year China Merchants Ports said in a press release.

The group's ports posted record-high container throughput of 95.8m teu up 15% from 2015, while bulk cargo throughput rose 30% to 460m tonnes.

The group’s Mainland China ports still contributed the bulk of volumes with container throughput of 71.9m teu, an increase of 17.0% year-on-year, which was mainly driven by the additional contribution from a new equity investment in Dalian Port (PDA) Company earlier in the year.

China Merchants Port's operations in Hong Kong and Taiwan saw container throughput grow 12% to 6.9m teu.

Meanwhile the group's international operations benefited from the ramp up at Colombo International Container Terminals and the additional contribution from Kumport Liman Hizmetleri ve Lojistik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi in Turkey.  Total container throughput handled by the group’s overseas ports grew by 5.7% year-on-year to 17.0m teu.

The group’s Mainland China ports handled bulk cargo volume of 453m tonnes, making up the majority of its total bulk cargo volume of 460m tonnes. And overseas ports such as Port de Djibouti in Djibouti contributed a bulk cargo volume of 6.5m tonnes, an increase of 26% year-on-year.

Posted 03 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

[WHITEPAPER] The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017

In the general workboat arena, project spending has been delayed to some extent as governments wrestle with fiscal deficits. But the backdrop could change faster than many expect as firmer oil prices generate confidence and new technologies offer more efficient operation.

Download the whitepaper to discover why some prominent oil company executives and leading analysts are predicting a major turnaround this year... and why the Middle East should take note on Norway's lower than average crude oil breakeven price. 

Download your copy and explore:

  • Executive summary
  • The Big Picture
  • What HSBC thinks
  • Offshore Infrastructure In The Gulf
  • Enhanced Oil Recovery
  • New Drilling Technologies
  • Vessel Design
  • Conclusions

Download: The State of the Offshore & Workboat Industry 2017 whitepaper now.

Published in AsiaContainersPort & LogisticsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top