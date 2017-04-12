  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • China Ocean Industry completes $39m buyout of steel manufacturer
News:Asia

China Ocean Industry completes $39m buyout of steel manufacturer

China Ocean Industry completes $39m buyout of steel manufacturer

China Ocean Industry Group (COIG) has completed the acquisition of compatriot Nantong Huakai Heavy Industry Company under a RMB270m ($39.1m) deal.

Hong Kong-listed COIG announced on Tuesday that Nantong Huakai has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company with its financial results to be consolidated into the financial statements of the company.

The planned acquisition of Nantong Huakai was announced in November 2016. Nantong Huakai was acquired from a Chinese businessman Huo Qi and Nantong Xinda Shipping Technology Development Company.

Jiangsu-based Nantong Huakai is a manufacturer of shipbuilding equipment, marine engineering crane, metallurgical mining machinery and equipment, bridge and building steel structures, ship steel structures and superstructure work.

COIG said in earlier announcements that the acquisition would allow the company to broaden its source of revenue, particularly during the downturn in the shipbuilding industry.

COIG, which changed its name from China Ocean Shipbuilding Industry Group, has also diversified into the car parking business in late-2015.

Posted 12 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in AsiaFinance & InsuranceShipbuilding & ShipyardsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top