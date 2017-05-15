  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • China Railway Engineering awarded APH oil terminal construction contract
News:Asia

China Railway Engineering awarded APH oil terminal construction contract

China Railway Engineering awarded APH oil terminal construction contract

Malaysia's recently revived Asia Petroleum Hub (APH) project awarded China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC) a $400m contract for the construction of the oil terminal, local reports said.

Smart Crest has signed a framework agreement to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) to CREC, with Fajarbaru Builder as the local joint venture partner in charge of civil works.

“We have not defined the percentage of the joint venture yet, because the project is already 60% completed when I took over, so we are not sure how much local content is left,” said APH ceo Lim Kian Boon .

Lim said CREC would be responsible for the construction of the terminal on a turnkey basis. “Construction is likely to begin in the third quarter of this year and expected to be completed within 18 and 24 months,” he added.

The APH would provide transhipment and storage facilities, and serve as a strategic hub to break-bulk, make-bulk, blend and redistribute petroleum products to domestic and regional markets.

Posted 15 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in AsiaPort & LogisticsTankersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top