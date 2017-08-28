Chinese coastal cargoship sinks after Typhoon Pakhar

Typhoon Pakhar, Hong Kong's second typhoon in a week claimed yet another maritime casualty, with 11 crew having to be airlifted off a sinking cargo vessel about 64 nm east of the city on Sunday morning at the height of the storm.

Local media reported that Hong Kong's Government Flying Services were alerted at 0700 hrs that the China-flagged coastal vessel Hong-Tai 176 was sinking and its crew waiting to be rescued on its bridge deck.

The half-submerged vessel was found by a fixed wing spotter aircraft at 0838 and a rescue chopper arrived at the scene at 0917. Crew was airlifted off within 30 minutes and the vessel subsequently sank.

Rescuers reported that low clouds and rough seas reduced visibility during the operation to just 500 m.