Chinese scrubber manufacturer Bluesoul makes pact with compatriot yard

Shanghai Bluesoul Environmental Technology and Shanghai Huarun Dadong Dockyard (HRDD) have entered into a partnership for the marketing and installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems for ships.

The partnership followed Chinese scrubber manufacturer Bluesoul receiving an approval-in-principle in January by classification society DNV GL in recognition of the technical feasibility of its BlueSulf scubber system.

“Bluesoul has always been focused on researching and developing abatement systems for ships, and the partnership with HRDD is expected to greatly extend the reach of our systems to newbuildings or retrofits,” said Zhou Yang, coo of Bluesoul.

Liu Zhiyong, deputy executive director of HRDD, commented that the partnership is also in response to IMO’s global fuel sulphur content cap of 0.5% by 2020, as well as requirements of China’s 0.5% sulphur content cap in its designated Emission Control Area in 11 ports since 1 January 2017.

HRDD is a joint venture shipyard invested by China Resources Investment Enterprises (HK), Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group), Shanghai Yatong Co, and Shanghai Datong NGS Industries Co, with ship repair and conversion as its core business.