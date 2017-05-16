  • Home >
  ClassNK launches bunker fuel analysis service
ClassNK Consulting Service (NKCS), subsidiary of Japan’s ClassNK, has launched a Bunker Fuel Oil Analysis Service.

The new Bunker Fuel Oil Analysis Service seeks to provide an oil analysis report for the properties of bunker fuel oil based on ISO8217 with advice such as oil heating and purification.

In addition to analysis based on ISO8217, the Bunker Fuel Oil Analysis Service also provides special analysis services based on request, such as asphaltene analysis, measuring the degree of oxidation, analysis using FCA (Fuel Combustion Analyser), GC-MS (Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry) and FT-IR (Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy).

“It is important to understand the properties of bunker fuel oil in order to ensure the safety of vessels and to prevent equipment failure,” ClassNK stated.

The classification society’s testing laboratories are located in Singapore, UAE, UK, and the US.

After the sampled oil is received at the nearest laboratory from each ship, an analysis report will be provided by email and online within 48 hours.

Posted 16 May 2017

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

