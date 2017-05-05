Independent freight platform AgreeFreight taking CMA CGM Asia - Europe bookings

Freight bookings for Asia-Europe services on CMA CGM can now be made through the independent freight agreement and booking platform AgreeFreight.

“We are delighted to bring CMA CGM on board. We see it as a ringing endorsement of our aim to make the booking process fast, simple and transparent,” said AgreeFreight md Nick Coverdale.

AgreeFreight is the first online portal to offer live container freight rates directly linked to a vessel’s sailing.

“With the collaboration with AgreeFreight, CMA CGM now offers its customers another option to book shipments on-line,” said Ludovic Rozan, CMA CGM’s global accounts senior manager for the Asian Office.

“Both carriers and shippers are increasingly looking to independent platforms such as ours to streamline their booking operations and inject efficiencies into the supply chain," noted Coverdale.

“Currently we are offering port-to-port rates but are fully prepared to roll out gate-in-to-gate-out rates as and when the market demands it, which will lead to our ultimate target of a Global Door to Door option by numerous modes of transport," he added.

Coverdale said AgreeFreight wants to attract more carriers to the Asia-Europe trade as well as other routes.

He noted that the transpacific market would be its first priority. "It is littered with middlemen and tedious contracts, giving a fantastic opportunity for freight buyers to bypass this long and tiresome process,” Coverdale pointed out.

In addition to full container loads, AgreeFreight will also be offering European customers direct access to Sea/Air services and is currently in discussions with a number of rail operators to cover central and northern China.