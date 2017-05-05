  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Independent freight platform AgreeFreight taking CMA CGM Asia - Europe bookings
News:Asia

Independent freight platform AgreeFreight taking CMA CGM Asia - Europe bookings

Independent freight platform AgreeFreight taking CMA CGM Asia - Europe bookings

Freight bookings for Asia-Europe services on CMA CGM can now be made through the independent freight agreement and booking platform AgreeFreight.

“We are delighted to bring CMA CGM on board. We see it as a ringing endorsement of our aim to make the booking process fast, simple and transparent,” said AgreeFreight md Nick Coverdale.

AgreeFreight is the first online portal to offer live container freight rates directly linked to a vessel’s sailing.

“With the collaboration with AgreeFreight, CMA CGM now offers its customers another option to book shipments on-line,” said Ludovic Rozan, CMA CGM’s global accounts senior manager for the Asian Office.

“Both carriers and shippers are increasingly looking to independent platforms such as ours to streamline their booking operations and inject efficiencies into the supply chain," noted Coverdale.

“Currently we are offering port-to-port rates but are fully prepared to roll out gate-in-to-gate-out rates as and when the market demands it, which will lead to our ultimate target of a Global Door to Door option by numerous modes of transport," he added.

Coverdale said AgreeFreight wants to attract more carriers to the Asia-Europe trade as well as other routes.

He noted that the transpacific market would be its first priority. "It is littered with middlemen and tedious contracts, giving a fantastic opportunity for freight buyers to bypass this long and tiresome process,” Coverdale pointed out.

In addition to full container loads, AgreeFreight will also be offering European customers direct access to Sea/Air services and is currently in discussions with a number of rail operators to cover central and northern China.

Posted 05 May 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Vincent Wee

Hong Kong and SE Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime News

FREE WHITEPAPER: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers

The next wave of seafarers are already being shaped by advances in technology.
With developments in ship autonomy requiring different skill sets, a whole new approach to ship operation and management is needed.

However, with a life at sea holding little appeal for the next generation, is the offshore and workboat sector now in danger of a shortage of motivated and enthusiastic seagoing personnel?

The latest Seatrade Maritime News whitepaper provides you with a comprehensive overview of this growing challenge and examines how a lack of experienced seafarers could reach a critical point in the future.

Download: The Next Generation of Offshore & Workboats Seafarers here.

Adestra header image SOMWME WP 2

Published in AsiaEuropeContainersNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top