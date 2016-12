CMA CGM is set to delist Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) from the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday.

The French line announced it had completed the compulsory acquisition of all shares it did own in NOL following its SGD1.30 takeover offer.

NOL is now wholly-owned subsidiary of CMA CGM and its shares will be delisted from the SGX at 9am on 6 September.

CMA CGM has shifted its Asian headquarters to Singapore from Hong Kong as part of the acquisition.