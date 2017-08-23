  • Home >
CMA CGM inks LoI with Chinese yards to build world's largest containerships

CMA CGM has signed Letters of Intent (LoI) with two Chinese shipyards to build the world’s largest containerships yet at 22,000 teu in capacity.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co confirmed that it had Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding had received LoI’s from CMA CGM to build nine 22,000 teu containerships, China daily reported.

At 22,000 teu in capacity the vessels would top the largest currently either in service or order, which are 21,413 teu in capacity and owned by Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL).

The largest containerships currently in CMA CGM’s fleet are 18,000 teu in capacity.

With the CMA CGM order is subject from board approvals from both sides before firm contracts are signed.

Posted 23 August 2017

Marcus Hand

Editor, Seatrade Maritime News

