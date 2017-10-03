CMA CGM to acquire majority stake in Sofrana Unilines

France’s CMA CGM has inked an agreement to acquire the majority of shares in Sofrana Unilines, a regional shipping line based in New Zealand.

The shares purchase of Sofrana Unilines will be made through CMA CGM’s subsidiary ANL.

The acquisition of Sofrana Unilines is expected to be completed by end-October.

Sofrana Unilines operates directly or in partnership a fleet of 10 vessels on eight trade lanes, servicing 21 ports in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the Pacific islands.

“With successful operations in the South Pacific region for almost 50 years, Sofrana will provide enhanced port coverage to ANL and CMA CGM in this area,” CMA CGM stated.

CMA CGM’s ANL already offers 16 trade lanes servicing major ports throughout Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, North Asia, Southeast Asia, Indian Subcontinent and North America.