CMES projects surge in profit for 2016

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has projected a surge in 2016 net profit over the previous year due mainly to higher earnings from both its tanker and bulker shipping arms, as well as from government subsidies.

Shanghai-listed CMES has forecast a 2016 net profit growth of 40-70% from the profit of RMB1.15bn ($166.7m) recorded in 2015.

The Chinese shipowner attributed the expected earnings boost to the 7% and 19% higher contributions from its tanker and dry bulk shipping businesses, respectively.

CMES added that it will also benefit from government subsidies received from the scrap-and-build policy of promoting the demolition of elderly vessels and building new ones.

CMES, however, pointed out that the overall operating conditions in the tanker and dry bulk shipping markets remained challenging due primarily to the lingering tonnage glut.

Posted 17 January 2017

Lee Hong Liang

