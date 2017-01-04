Container vessels collision off Malaysian port leading to oil spill

  • Home >
Two container vessels have collided off Pasir Gudang port in Malaysia’s Johor late on Tuesday, leading to approximately 300 tonnes of bunker oil spill, according to the Johor Port Authority (JPA).

The Singapore-registered, 2,500-teu Wan Hai 301 collided with a Gibraltar-registered, 4,250-teu APL Denver at about 2350 hours local time on 3 January.

APL Denver suffered damage to one of her bunker tanks, resulting in approximately 300 tonnes of oil spillage. The JPA has deployed four anti-pollution craft on site and an oil boom around APL Denver to contain the oil spill.

In neighbouring Singapore, some oil patches were spotted and the spillage has been contained off the western side of Pulau Ubin, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The MPA said it has activated a total of eight anti-pollution craft with dispersant spraying capabilities to clean up the oil spill.

“There have been no reports of injury. Traffic in the East Johor Straits and Singapore’s port operations remains unaffected,” MPA said, adding that it will also investigate the cause of the collision.

