Cosco Corp changes name to Cosco Shipping International (Singapore)

Cosco Corporation (Singapore) Limited has changed its name to Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co effective 20 April to reflect the organisational reform of its parent firm, China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited (Cosco Shipping).

Singapore-listed Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) has informed the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore on the name change.

The parent firm Cosco Shipping, formed from the merger of China Cosco Group and China Shipping Group, has reorganised its extensive web of business entities and is harmonising the names of all its key subsidiaries to start with ‘Cosco Shipping’.

The renamed Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) informed shareholders that the name change has no impact for any shareholders and on the group’s daily business operations and financial position.

Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) continues to be the majority stakeholder of Cosco Shipyard Group, which has merged with the shipbuilding entities of China Shipping Group to form Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry.