  • Home >
  • News >
  • Asia >
  • Cosco Corp changes name to Cosco Shipping International (Singapore)
News:Asia

Cosco Corp changes name to Cosco Shipping International (Singapore)

Cosco Corp changes name to Cosco Shipping International (Singapore)

Cosco Corporation (Singapore) Limited has changed its name to Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) Co effective 20 April to reflect the organisational reform of its parent firm, China Cosco Shipping Corporation Limited (Cosco Shipping).

Singapore-listed Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) has informed the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore on the name change.

The parent firm Cosco Shipping, formed from the merger of China Cosco Group and China Shipping Group, has reorganised its extensive web of business entities and is harmonising the names of all its key subsidiaries to start with ‘Cosco Shipping’.

The renamed Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) informed shareholders that the name change has no impact for any shareholders and on the group’s daily business operations and financial position.

Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) continues to be the majority stakeholder of Cosco Shipyard Group, which has merged with the shipbuilding entities of China Shipping Group to form Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry.

Posted 21 April 2017

© Copyright 2017 Seatrade (UBM (UK) Ltd). Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Seatrade.

Lee Hong Liang

Lee Hong Liang
Asia Correspondent, Seatrade Maritime

[FREE SAMPLE PAGES]  Seatrade Maritime Review, March Issue

Our March issue reports on why Seafarers remain an essential link in the shipping chain, and the future of the industry hinges on doing everything possible to enhance their career prospects and welfare at sea, as highlighted in the recent MARTHA report. Also our Market analysis includes the resurgent dry bulk sector, country reports Denmark’s ‘Blue Economy’, and the Technical section a focus on emissions reduction. 

Our latest issue features:

  • Container Analysis
  • Company Analysis
  • Seatrade Ship Managers Survey 2017 results
  • Panama Ship Registry turns 100
  •  Plus much more

Download the sample pages here. 

Published in AsiaShipbuilding & ShipyardsNews Emails
Tagged under
back to top