Cosco Guangdong Shipyard has bagged an order for three containerships for a European owner.

Singapore-listed Cosco Corp which owns 51% of Cosco Shipyard Group said that the Guangdong yard had inked a contract with an undisclosed European owner for three 1,750 teu boxship newbuilds. The vessels are due to be delivered in Q4 2019 and Q1 and Q2 of 2020.

No financial details of the contract were revealed.

